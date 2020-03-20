Ask the question: why is it safe for the dorms to have dining facilities open, but it’s not safe for restaurants?

UI cancels commencement ceremonies

Also school’s courses will be delivered remotely for the remainder of semester

The University of Idaho has canceled its spring commencement ceremonies for its Moscow, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho Falls and Boise locations because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

The Moscow ceremony was set to take place May 16.

“Celebrating our graduates is one of our most important traditions and celebrations,” stated information on UI’s website. “Students who have applied to graduate through the Registrar’s Office this spring will still receive their diploma in a timely way. All spring graduates are also invited to return and celebrate their accomplishment in either December 2020 or May 2021 — once we know it is safe to do so.”



UI will administer its classes remotely for the remainder of the spring semester. All events, including the coming Parent and Family Weekend, have been canceled to adhere to social distancing guidelines.