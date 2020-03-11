UI Announces “Significant Possibility” That Classes Will Go Online For “Some Time” Due To Coronavirus

The University of Idaho has announced that there is a “significant possibility” that classes will be taught online for some time due to the coronavirus.

New UI President Scott Green sent an email to faculty and staff Wednesday morning outlining the potential long term move. The UI will test online classes by teaching electronically on the 23rd and 24th the Monday and Tuesday after next week’s Spring Break. The email states that test comes with a, “significant possibility of classes remaining online for some time.” The UI will update faculty on the 19th regarding long term plans for instruction beyond the test. The UI campus will remain open during the two-day test of online classes.

Administrators are discouraging large gatherings. UI dorms will remain open during Spring Break for students who decide not to travel.

There are no coronavirus cases in Idaho.