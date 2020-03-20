UI and WSU: Students, Don’t Come Back!

UI “Strongly Recommending” Students Stay Home After This Week’s Spring Break And Not Return To Moscow
The University of Idaho is “strongly recommending” that students stay home after this week’s Spring Break and not return to Moscow.
The UI has also announced the cancellation of Parent and Family Weekend which used to be called Mom’s Weekend, graduation has also been cancelled. Those decisions are based on President Trump’s guidelines regarding groups larger than 10 for the next 8 weeks.
The UI is moving to online class for the rest of the Spring semester starting on Monday.
WSU Now Urging Students To Stay Home And Not Return To Pullman After This Week’s Spring Break
Washington State University is now urging students to stay home and not return to Pullman after this week’s Spring Break. The administration says Whitman County health officials are strongly encouraging WSU to share the message directly with students.
For students who are still currently in Pullman they can stay on campus. Students who need to return to campus immediately can also return. Officials are reminding students that services on campus are limited. Dining Services is only providing limited food options via delivery and to go.
WSU officials say they need to hear from students that are coming back to Pullman. WSU is going to online classes for the rest of the semester starting on Monday.