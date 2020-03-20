UI and WSU: Students, Don’t Come Back!

UI “Strongly Recommending” Students Stay Home After This Week’s Spring Break And Not Return To Moscow

The University of Idaho is “strongly recommending” that students stay home after this week’s Spring Break and not return to Moscow.

The UI has also announced the cancellation of Parent and Family Weekend which used to be called Mom’s Weekend, graduation has also been cancelled. Those decisions are based on President Trump’s guidelines regarding groups larger than 10 for the next 8 weeks.

The UI is moving to online class for the rest of the Spring semester starting on Monday.