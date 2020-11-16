UC Berkeley Prof Calls For Stealing, Burning Book Critical Of Trans Agenda

Talk about fascism.

No Title Since some ppl have misunderstood my tone, and censorship is an important matter and as a public educator I have a duty to be precise, let me clarify:🚫 I do NOT advocate defacing library books.✅ I DO encourage followers to steal Abigail Shrier’s book and burn it on a pyre.

No Title Plz make sure you use a safe pyre, and that you have an extinguisher to hand. Be safe, when you are burning books. Remember: all you’re doing is removing a commodity from circulation-much as one might destroy a contaminated crop, or take action if a distributor failed to do so.

No Title for example: the idea of burning a laptop doesn’t seem to elicit the same moral horror. but it’s the same principle-disposing of a copy, not the original. The horror seems to derive from the idea that a book represents unalienated labor-but of course, it doesn’t.