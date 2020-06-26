U-TURN: Oregon County Drops Mask Exemption For ‘People Of Color’

The double-speak is breathtaking.

“We are interested in your health. You don’t need to wear a mask.”

The directive, passed on June 16, went viral after the New York Post posted a story with the headline: “Oregon county issues face mask order that exempts non-white people.”

By Wednesday, as the story spread, county officials were slammed with angry emails and phone calls. And now, the county has revised the directive and gotten rid of the exception, saying that it “does more harm than good.”

“We included the protections for those within our communities of color who historically, and often personally, found themselves the victims of harassment and violence,” the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners and County Management team said in a statement Wednesday evening. “We are shocked and appalled at the volume of horrifically racist commentary we have received regarding this policy exemption.”

The exception, local officials said, “was well-intentioned — a way for people worried about racial profiling to avoid that by having the option to not wear a mask, Lincoln County Commission spokesman Casey Miller,” The Coloradoanreported.

“I thought it was mindfully crafted,” said Miller. “The focus of the directive was really on the health aspect.”