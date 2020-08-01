U.S.: Snake River dams will not be removed to save salmon

What’s the chance that the violent environmentalists will just blow them up? From the AP:

SPOKANE — The U.S. government announced Friday that four huge dams on the Snake River in Washington will not be removed to help endangered salmon migrate to the ocean.The decision thwarts the desires of environmental groups that fought for two decades to breach the structures.

The Final Environmental Impact Statement was issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Bureau of Reclamation and Bonneville Power Administration, and sought to balance the needs of salmon and other interests.

The plan calls for spilling more water over the dams at strategic times to help fish migrate faster to and from the ocean, a tactic that has already been in use.