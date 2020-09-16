U. of Michigan Office of Social Justice and Inclusion Offers Segregated Cafes Based on Skin Color

The University of Michigan-Dearborn Center for Social Justice and INCLUSION shared on social media that they will be hosting twice-monthly virtual gatherings called “cafes” which are segregated by skin color.

Yep, one for whites, one for people of color. Separate.

You read that right, a “non-POC,” or what could correctly be called a “whites only” cafe, designed for white people to discuss their experiences on campus and in the world. Given the nature of the social justice movement, this is likely a self-flagellation session for guilt-ridden white students.

U of M Dearborn is simultaneously introducing another event, the “BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) Cafe” for students who are assumed to be “marginalized” because of their race or ethnicity. That’s right, only students of color allowed.

According to the university, the events will be held twice a month.

In case you’re taking notes: In order to further the mission of “inclusion” it is important to hold segregated events in which college students are separated from one another based solely on the color of their skin.

This used to be called “racism,” but today it is considered “social justice.”