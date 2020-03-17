Two more cases of COVID-19 in Idaho; state total now at seven

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced today an additional two cases of novel coronavirus infection in Idaho. This brings the total to seven in the state.

Below is an excerpt from the press release from Idaho Department of Health and Welfare:

“Central District health has a third confirmed case of COVID-19 in a female patient under the age of 50. She is recovering well in her home under isolation and indicated experiencing mild symptoms that did not require hospitalization. This case has no known association with Ada County’s previously identified cases and an investigation is currently under way to identify potential contact risk exposures. It is strongly believed that the acquisition of this illness is travel related.



South Central Public Health has a third confirmed case in a female patient over the age of 50. She is recovering well in her home under isolation and was not hospitalized. Point of transmission is under investigation.

The Department of Health and Welfare will continue to issue press releases for significant events related to the pandemic. Because of the number of new cases, however, the department will no longer announce individual cases of COVID-19 in press releases. Please refer to https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/ for the latest numbers and Idaho-specific information.”

As of Sunday afternoon, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Idaho. Two were in Ada County, one each in Blaine County and Teton County with the fifth in the Twin Falls region.