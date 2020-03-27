Two additional cases of COVID-19 reported in Whitman County

The total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Whitman County is now five.

Whitman County Public Health on Friday reported two more positive COVID-19 test results. Both of them are males between the ages of 50-59. They are stable and isolating at home.

Three other people in Whitman County were reported testing positive this week, including a female in her teens, a woman in her 20s and a woman in her 70s.

At least 89 test results have been negative.