Two additional cases of COVID-19 reported in Whitman County

The total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Whitman County is now five.
Whitman County Public Health on Friday reported two more positive COVID-19 test results. Both of them are males between the ages of 50-59. They are stable and isolating at home.
Three other people in Whitman County were reported testing positive this week, including a female in her teens, a woman in her 20s and a woman in her 70s.
At least 89 test results have been negative.
https://dnews.com/coronavirus/two-additional-cases-of-covid–reported-in-whitman-county/article_d4d37368-706a-11ea-8698-8f825a608b0f.html