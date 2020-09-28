Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donated $10M to that clown who said adopting black kids is an act of white supremacy

Follow the money.

That radical Marxist clown who said two days ago, clearly referring to Trump Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, that white people adopting black children is an act of white supremacy? Yeah, super woke Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donated $10 million to him a month ago.

No Title Some White colonizers “adopted” Black children. They “civilized” these “savage” children in the “superior” ways of White people, while using them as props in their lifelong pictures of denial, while cutting the biological parents of these children out of the picture of humanity. https://t.co/XBE9rRnoqq

No Title 10M to Dr. Ibram Kendi and the Center for Antiracist Research at BU. This research will inform and fuel much needed and overdue policy change. I appreciate you Dr. Kendi, and I’m grateful for your work! https://t.co/M2zvIQYeEO

