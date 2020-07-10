Tucker Highlights Seattle Allegedly Selecting City Employees For Anti-Racism Training Based On Skin Color

10 July 2020 / Uncategorized / Leave a Comment

WATCH: Tucker Highlights Seattle Allegedly Selecting City Employees For Anti-Racism Training Based On Skin Color

Fox News host Tucker Carlson highlighted a new report from City Journal this week that alleged the City of Seattle sent an email last month inviting “white City employees” to attend a training session titled “Interrupting Internalized Racial Superiority and Whiteness,” which was reportedly designed to make white employees examine their “complicity in the system […]

No Title

City of Seattle to workers: undo your whiteness. pic.twitter.com/Jv7TrUqD7V

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!