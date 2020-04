They said if Trump won, we’d have a fascist state where the first amendment was suspended and people would be arrested for assembly and protesting government.

CBS News 8 on Twitter At least three people were arrested on Saturday during a protest at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas. They were cited for violating the stay-at-home order and congregating on a closed beach https://t.co/p8s6Ou0sdV

HT: Razor