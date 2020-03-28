Trump Unveils Much Simpler Stimulus Plan: GIANT MONEY CANNON!

WASHINGTON, D.C.—As Republicans and Democrats in Congress bickered over a fiscal relief plan, President Donald Trump held a press conference to unveil a much simpler plan. “IT’S A GIANT MONEY CANNON!” Trump exclaimed with excitement as he pulled out a giant bazooka-looking device. Trump then explained how it works. “It’s a huge cannon that fires money,” he said, followed by a long pause as reporters slowly realized that was the entirety of his explanation.

