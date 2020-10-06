Trump must disclose his oxygen levels, BMI, heart rate, and every treatment ingested, but how dare you ask Biden about his health.

After Biden’s Exposure to Trump, His Team Is Cagey on Health Questions

With transparency on health newly significant in the presidential race, Joe Biden’s safety protocols have remained largely under wraps. But on Sunday evening, his campaign said he had again tested negative for the coronavirus. WASHINGTON – For months, Joseph R. Biden Jr. has gone to great lengths to model responsible behavior in the coronavirus era.

 

