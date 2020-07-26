U.S.—Leftists are warning that President Donald Trump might not accept the results of the 2020 election.

These same lefitsts have spent the last four years declaring that Trump is not their president, that Hillary Clinton actually won because she won the popular vote, and that Trump only won because of Russian interference.

“It would absolutely destroy our democracy if Trump were to decide he won’t accept the results of the election,” said one woman in Seattle wearing a “Hillary Is My President” T-shirt. “We can’t continue to exist as a society if people don’t accept the basic rules governing a peaceful transfer of power.”

“Also, Trump stole the election and is not my president.” She then faced Washington for her evening screaming at the sky, a ritual she performs five times a day.

The party that still believes Al Gore actually won the 2000 election, Hillary won the 2016 election, and Stacey Abrams is actually the governor of Georgia continues to sound the alarm that Trump will destroy our national norms should he cast doubt on the results of the coming presidential race.

Trump dispelled rumors that he will not accept the results of the election, saying that he will definitely abide by the results as long as he likes them.