Trump just took the lead in Rasmussen’s national poll 👀

The latest national telephone and online survey finds Trump edging Democrat Joe Biden 48% to 47% among Likely U.S. Voters. Three percent (3%) prefer some other candidate, while two percent (2%) remain undecided. (To see survey question wording, click here.)

Last Wednesday, Biden held a 49% to 46% lead, but the race has been tightening since early in the month. This is the first time Trump has been ahead since mid-September.

Trump earns 84% support among Republicans. Biden has 77% of the Democrat vote and leads by seven among voters not affiliated with either major party.