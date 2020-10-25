Trump Grills Biden On Fracking. Biden Tells Him To Prove It With Video; Trump Does Just That.

Here you go @JoeBiden! pic.twitter.com/UBqPJT85Pt

DANA BASH, CNN HOST: Would there be any place for fossil fuels, including coal and fracking, in a Biden administration?

BIDEN: No, we would work it out. We would make sure it’s eliminated and no more subsidies for either one of those.

…

BIDEN TALKING TO YOUNG PERSON: I guarantee you, we’re going to end fossil fuel.

…

BIDEN AT MSNBC DEMOCRATIC DEBATE: No more, no new fracking.

…

BIDEN DURING CNBC INTERVIEW: I’d gradually move away from fracking.

…

KAMALA HARRIS, DEMOCRATIC VICE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE, AT CNN TOWN HALL: And I think it’s critically important on day one that we end any fossil fuel leases on public lands.

…

VOTER: But, like, what about, say, stopping fracking and stopping … pipeline and structure…

BIDEN TALKING TO VOTER: Yes. Yes. No pipeline, exactly.

…

BIDEN AT RALLY: They want to do the same thing I want to do; they want to phase out fossil fuels and we’re going to phase out fossil fuels.

…

HARRIS AT CNN TOWN HALL: There’s no question I’m in favor of banning fracking.