Why should taxpayer money go to repair cities whose mayors told the police to be “hands off” and allow the riots to proceed? Not my tax dollars.

Trump Denies Federal Aid Request From Minnesota After Democrat Governor, Mayor Fail To Stop Damage, Report Says The Trump administration rejected a $500 million federal aid request from Minnesota after Democrat Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Democrat Mayor Jacob Frey failed to stop significant damage from being inflicted on the city in response to the death of George Floyd.