Trump Condemns ‘Coyotes’ On The Southern Border; Progressives Take Him Literally

President Donald Trump referenced “coyotes” helping to smuggle families from Mexico across the southern border into the United States when addressing the topic of illegal immigration during Thursday night’s presidential debate.
“Children are brought here by coyotes and lots of bad people, cartels, and they’re brought here, and they used to use them to get into our country,” he said. “We now have as strong a border as we ever had. We have over 400 miles of brand new wall, you see the numbers. And we have to let people in, but they have to come in legally.”
Progressives take him literally.
Since when did coyotes start bringing kids over here?
The children are brought here by coyotes?
What does “children are brought here by coyotes” mean?! #Debates2020
I thought i was tripping when i heard that.
Hot damn, coyotes are so much smarter and capable than I ever gave them credit for. I apologize for underestimating you.