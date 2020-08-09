Trump campaign trolls Biden over latest race gaffe with “You Ain’t Diverse” T-shirts

Biden said:
“Unlike the African-American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things.”
Piggy-backing off the “You Ain’t Black” T-shirts they introduced after the line presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden infamously delivered to a black radio host, the Trump 2020 campaign is capitalizing on Biden’s latest race-based gaffe, now offering “You Ain’t Diverse” shirts for sale on its website.
The slogan is based on Joe Biden’s viral remarks from a Wednesday interview in which he said that “unlike the African-American community,” Latinos are “diverse” and have “different attitudes about different things,” insinuating that the black community has no diversity of thought.
No Title
So here’s the Democratic candidate for president basically saying that all black people are the same and hold the same opinions about everything pic.twitter.com/oJRFwFRXAs