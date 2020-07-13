Don’t make me pay for their cutting back police support.
Never in history have Police been treated so badly as they are in Democrat run cities – and these cities are a mess. Police must take a stronger stand with the Radical Left politicians that are treating them so badly, and so disrespectfully!!!
Trump Calls On Police To Push Back Against ‘Radical Left’ Democrat Officials
President Trump called on police to push back against “Radical Left politicians” amid a wave of anti-police sentiment among local leaders in some of the largest cities in the United States. Trump accused local Democratic politicians of treating police officers “so badly” and “disrespectfully” on Monday morning.
