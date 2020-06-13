Truck Drivers Say They Won’t Deliver To Cities with Defunded Police Departments

77% of truck drivers say they will refuse to deliver freight to cities with defunded police departments.

Truck drives have been voicing their concerns on the CDLLife App. After reading about their concerns, CDLLife posted a poll on the app.

We asked drivers on the app, “Would you pick up/deliver to cities with defunded or disbanded police departments? Why or why not?”

To date, 77% of drivers say they will refuse loads to cities with disbanded or defunded police departments.

Here are some of their responses: