Truck Drivers Say They Won’t Deliver To Cities with Defunded Police Departments

77% of truck drivers say they will refuse to deliver freight to cities with defunded police departments.
Truck drives have been voicing their concerns on the CDLLife App. After reading about their concerns, CDLLife posted a poll on the app.
We asked drivers on the app, “Would you pick up/deliver to cities with defunded or disbanded police departments? Why or why not?”
Here are some of their responses:
- “…if something was to happen and you have to take matters into your own hands, and then you risk being prosecuted for protecting yourself.”
- “This is not an area you need to act fearless and think you you’d look like a fool for saying no…Imagine what kind of fool you look like for driving into a hot spot and putting your life in danger.”
- “I will not deliver to an area with a disbanded police department. My life matter and I do this for my family. We are already at the mercy of these towns and cities with laws and hate against us for parking, getting a meal or even using a restroom.”
- “Simple. We may not like it all the time, but laws and order is necessary.”
- “Most places we go already can be dicy an about only time you see a cop is when lights is on behind you.”
https://cdllife.com/2020/truck-drivers-say-they-wont-deliver-to-cities-with-defunded-police-departments/