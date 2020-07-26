Top DHS Official: Calling Federal Officers ‘Nazi,’ ‘Stormtrooper’ May Be Libelous

If someone were to call me a Nazi, that would be libel/slander. Why not sue them for that? They would have to prove their case.

Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli said Friday that federal law enforcement agents may be able to bring libel claims against Democrats who have called them “Nazis” or “stormtroopers.”

Cuccinelli made the comments to Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle,” which was guest hosted by Lisa Boothe. Cuccinelli was referring to remarks previously made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA).