‘Threat To Our Democracy’: GOP Senator Demands Ilhan Omar Resignation

What happens when the people elect a representative whose goal is to destroy the republic and shred the constitution?

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) urged Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) to resign after calling for the “dismantling” of the U.S. political and economic systems Tuesday.

During a speech to members of the Minnesota People of Color and Indigenous Caucus in her home state, Omar said, “As long as our economy and political systems prioritize profit without considering who is profiting, who is being shut out, we will perpetuate this inequality. We cannot stop at criminal justice system. We must begin the work of dismantling the whole system of oppression wherever we find it.”