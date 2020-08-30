Thousands Protest COVID-19 Restrictions Across Europe

30 August 2020 / COVID-19 / Leave a Comment

Meanwhile, in the US, we’re like lambs to the slaughter. 

Thousands across Europe have been protesting safety restrictions amid the ongoing pandemic. Anti-lockdown protesters took to the streets in the U.K., Germany and France to express their opposition to wearing a face mask.

Participants were seen holding posters that suggested COVID-19 “doesn’t exist.”

Demonstrators gather during an anti-mask demonstration in Paris, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)

 

Several protesters in France believe their government has utilized the pandemic as a means to set up a dictatorship.

“COVID has been used to set up a dictatorship. We are gagged, muzzled, under threat of a fine or prison. We have to mask our mouths to, let’s say, protect others, but there is no scientific evidence that masks protect whatever the virus is.” – Unnamed protester

However, these anti-COVID rallies were cut short by authorities.

Policemen push people into the Tiergarten in a protest against the Corona measures in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 (Christoph Soeder/dpa via AP)

 

