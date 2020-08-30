Thousands Protest COVID-19 Restrictions Across Europe

Meanwhile, in the US, we’re like lambs to the slaughter.

Thousands across Europe have been protesting safety restrictions amid the ongoing pandemic. Anti-lockdown protesters took to the streets in the U.K., Germany and France to express their opposition to wearing a face mask.

…

Participants were seen holding posters that suggested COVID-19 “doesn’t exist.”

Several protesters in France believe their government has utilized the pandemic as a means to set up a dictatorship.

“COVID has been used to set up a dictatorship. We are gagged, muzzled, under threat of a fine or prison. We have to mask our mouths to, let’s say, protect others, but there is no scientific evidence that masks protect whatever the virus is.” – Unnamed protester

However, these anti-COVID rallies were cut short by authorities.