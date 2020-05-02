Thousands Of Californians Protest Gov. Newsom’s Stay-At-Home Order, Beach Closures

They cannot arrest all of you!

Thousands of Californians have taken to the streets of Huntington Beach to protest the state’s “stay-at-home” orders. On Friday, more than 2,000 demonstrators demanded Governor Gavin Newsom lift lockdowns and his new beach closure order , which went into effect this week.

This came after the city announced it would pursue legal action against Newsom for his order to close beaches. Several in the crowd appeared to be defying the six-foot distancing guidelines issued by the state, but went on to explain their disdain for the governor.

Huntington Beach was not the only city to condemn the orders put forth by Newsom. On Friday, hundreds of Californians gathered outside the state capitol in Sacramento to demand the reopening of schools, businesses and churches.