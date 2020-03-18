This is why total isolation will fail

It’s Spring Break, and 20-somethings and their parents do not care.

Darren Rovell on Twitter Picture of Spring Break on South Padre last night. Time for a legally mandated, required shutdown of our country.

Tommy Krasker on Twitter Here are the young men and young women (I refuse to call them “kids”) celebrating spring break in Fort Lauderdale. They are going to bring coronavirus home to their parents & grandparents. And they do not care. https://t.co/SmJAwr7Lpk

Ken Webster jr🇺🇸🌎 on Twitter Good to see young people are taking this whole pandemic thing seriously. https://t.co/VEIOOhxvM8

Sarah J. Hollenbeck on Twitter BUSY BEACH! This is what @MyClearwater Beach looks like right now as spring break crowds flock to the sand. #Clearwater leaders haven’t decided if they should add a curfew or close beaches but they may vote on measures related to the #coronavirus this Thursday. @abcactionnews