‘They Are Transporting This Virus’: MTA Subway Conductors Say Trains Are Filthier Than Ever Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

And we wonder why the NY Metro Area has such a high rate of C-19?

And the rest of the US needs to follow the NYC rules?

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The subways are only supposed to be for essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic, but conductors say the trains are filthier than ever. The MTA says only about 5% of its regular ridership is taking the subway during this pandemic, and that’s made up of people who work in hospitals, grocery stores and every other essential service. But conductors say the subway has become a homeless shelter and social distancing is nearly impossible. Cell phone video shows subway cars lined with people passed out, using shoes as pillows, not wearing masks, with trash piled in shopping carts. “There is an astronomical amount of homeless people now in the subway,” MTA train conductor Tramell Thompson said. “The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is now the Metropolitan Transmission Authority. They are transporting this virus.”

https://newyork.cbslocal.com/2020/04/23/coronavirus-new-york-city-subways-conductors/