The Minneapolis City Council unanimously approved an $8 million budget cut for their police. The money, of course, is being reallocated to mental health services and other “violence prevention” services.
The City Council adopted a 2021 budget!!All the #SafetyForAllBudget proposals passed for 2021. Mental health, violence prevention, oversight and more.The budget makes important investments in affordable housing, health and economic recovery.Thanks to all who got involved!
They actually did it. Minneapolis just voted to defund their police of $8 million even as shootings have doubled and carjackings were up 537% last month. | Not the Bee: