The Left Is Destroying Free Speech In The Name Of ‘Social Justice’

Well worth reading this.

In the age of cancel culture and the constant progressive policing of language, it should come as no surprise that the First Amendment is now in the crosshairs of the Left. Scholars and journalists now openly debate the merits of free speech, presenting it more as an obstacle to “social justice” and “progress” rather than a hallmark of an open, civil society and the bedrock of freedom in our nation.

Worse, as the cult of victimhood and social unrest rooted in notions such as critical theory grow seemingly without end, language is being limited and excised to cater to progressive agendas ad nauseam. Increasingly, we are unable to speak our minds without tremendous fear of reprisal in the workplace, in our neighborhoods, and, possibly, in our homes as this dangerous trend against our civil liberties continues.

Mainstream journalism is increasingly opposed to free speech

In her recent cover story for theNew York Times Magazine, Emily Bazelon is the latest journalist to argue against free speech, this time under the guise of limiting “misinformation.” She insists that “[t[he conspiracy theories, the lies, the distortions, the overwhelming amount of information, the anger encoded in it…all serve to create chaos and confusion” and, therefore, require judicious measures to limit the spread and scope of such falsehoods for the sake of democracy.

Bazelon then posits that the First Amendment is, essentially, a quaint and antiquated document unfit for current times: