The Latest: Gritman launches coronovirus hotline

Gritman Medical Center in Moscow has established a community hotline to answer questions about the new coronavirus. The phone number is (208) 883-4109.

The Gritman COVID-19 Hotline can help answer basic questions regarding COVID-19 symptoms, home treatment and testing guidelines, according to press release delivered this morning from the hospital.

High call volumes may be experienced and hospital officials as callers to be patient if a call cannot be answered immediately. Callers can leave a message and a Gritman team member will return the call, according to the release.

Community members can also call Public Health—Idaho North Central District at (866) 736-6632. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911.