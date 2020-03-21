The Latest: Gritman addresses test procedure

Update on testing for COVID-19

Gritman also indicated in its release COVID-19 test kits are in limited supply nationwide. The hospital does have some test kits, but patients must meet specific criteria to be tested.

“Not everyone needs to be tested,” the release stated. “Your doctor will assess your symptoms and other risk factors on a case-by-case basis and work in coordination with public health officials to determine if you need to be tested for COVID-19.”

According to the release, if a doctor determines that testing for COVID-19 is recommended, a sample can be collected and transferred for laboratory testing.