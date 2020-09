The Latah County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help regarding a suspicious brush fire that burned North of Moscow last Wednesday.

Moscow Rural Fire Department Volunteers and Idaho Department of Lands crews responded to a small brush fire at Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve around 3:30 in the afternoon. An image of the fire from the sheriff’s office shows a cigarette lodged into a smoldering stump.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 208-882-2216 and ask for Detective Monte Russell or Corporal Chris Gilbertson.