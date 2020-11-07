The House Democratic Caucus’s post-election conference call leaked

Democrats had anticipated gaining between 5 and 15 House Seats in the election just passed.
They lost at least 6.
Why?
Socialism:
No Title
“Don’t say socialism ever again.” https://t.co/NvwDr20ZAQ
Scapegoating:
No Title
It just keeps going as Pascrell now calling out Schumer. Pelosi’s done an amazing job … but where’s Schumer in all of this? Says Pelosi has one hand tied behind her back
Crying
No Title
Also earlier in the call Debbie Mucarsel-Powell who lost her race was crying , and mentioned how people can’t pronounce her name, and said stop being negative on Twitter
But Pelosi calls it a mandate.
No Title
We have a mandate! Pelosi says before getting off the call