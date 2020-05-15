The heroes of the game

Letter to the Editor in the Moscow-Pullman Daily News:

My guess would be that all those who are whining about continuing to keep the country closed due to the coronavirus are either retired, don’t own a business, are working an “essential” job, wealthy, receiving some type of pension or government entitlement, dishonest socialist media talking heads or are Democrat politicians.

The heroes at this point in the game are those who are standing up against tyranny, risking jail time and or fines to reopen their businesses, hiring and reemploying their staffs and getting America working again. The repercussions of keeping the country locked down is a greater pandemic than the virus itself.



Joe Long

Moscow