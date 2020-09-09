The guy who stabbed an AutoZone worker 2 weeks ago because he wanted to kill a white person has now killed his white cellmate

Remember Jayvon Hatchett?

He was in the news two weeks ago because he walked into an AutoZone, found a random white person who was employed there, and stabbed him in the neck seven times. He then told police his motive was that he “felt the need to find a white male to kill” after watching videos of police shootings.

Hatchett went to jail for trying to brutally murder a 51-year-old white guy he didn’t even know, just because of his skin color. He is obviously a very violent and radical racist. Inexplicably, the jail put him in a cell with a … white guy.

On Saturday, Hatchett beat his white cellmate to death.

The victim was 39-year-old Eddie Nelson. His mother has since spoken out:

“I have a question for the Sheriff. Why? Why did you put my son and that other man in there together? Why? Can you answer me that? I lost a son because of y’alls negligence.”

The family’s attorney, Craig Jones, said: