The guy who stabbed an AutoZone worker 2 weeks ago because he wanted to kill a white person has now killed his white cellmate

Remember Jayvon Hatchett?
He was in the news two weeks ago because he walked into an AutoZone, found a random white person who was employed there, and stabbed him in the neck seven times. He then told police his motive was that he “felt the need to find a white male to kill” after watching videos of police shootings.
Hatchett went to jail for trying to brutally murder a 51-year-old white guy he didn’t even know, just because of his skin color. He is obviously a very violent and radical racist. Inexplicably, the jail put him in a cell with a … white guy.
On Saturday, Hatchett beat his white cellmate to death.
The victim was 39-year-old Eddie Nelson. His mother has since spoken out:
“I have a question for the Sheriff. Why? Why did you put my son and that other man in there together? Why? Can you answer me that? I lost a son because of y’alls negligence.”
The family’s attorney, Craig Jones, said:
“If this mentally imbalanced individual had been a member of the Ku Klux Klan, they would not have put him in a cell with a black person. If he was a rapist, they wouldn’t have put him in a cell with a woman. If he had bombed a synagogue they wouldn’t have put him in a cell with a Jewish person. If he had been that white kid up in Wisconsin that shot those demonstrators they would not have put him in a cell with demonstrators. I mean this is either sheer stupidity or meanness that’s the only way I can explain it … How long does it take to beat somebody to death with your bare hands and not have anybody notice?”
https://notthebee.com/article/the-guy-who-stabbed-an-autozone-worker-7-times-because-he-wanted-to-kill-a-white-person-just-killed-his-white-cellmate/