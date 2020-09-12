The Face of Antifa

A report by someone who spent time carefully observing Antifa at work at the riots.

The biggest observation from the first protest was that despite the claims that they aren’t organized, they are highly organized by a central organization. Ethan and his security/medical team have been at every protest I’ve attended in Michigan, including one at the Capitol an hour away. They use the ubiquitous BaoFeng Handi-talkie radios to communicate …

…

So what are the lessons for patriots?

The protests are organized by a central organization. They have trained and professional security teams. They actively conduct counter-surveillance. Park sufficiently far enough distance away to discourage anyone following, and walk in. They are completely willing to use arms and force. The presence of body armor indicates a willingness to use violence. Blending in is far better than direct confrontation. Have a fully stocked and ready first aid kit, such as a BearFAK.

Do I believe there will be a time when confrontation is needed? Absolutely.

However, let’s be smart and gather intelligence slowly and carefully first.