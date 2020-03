There is much discussion online that referring to the COVID-19 virus as the “Chinese Flu” is racist.

First, everything is racist these days. You cannot say anything without the progressives calling you racist.

Second, there is a history of naming the viruses by the location they originated. How soon they forget:

Spanish Flu (1918-1920)

Asian Flu (1957)

Hong Kong Flu (1968)

Mexican Flu (2009)

Chinese Flu (2019)

Chill, people. It’s easier than memorizing H1N1, H2N2, H3N2, etc.