‘That’s just irresponsible’: Inslee says Idaho’s COVID-19 response hurts Wash. hospitals

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Sunday criticized Idaho officials’ handling of the coronavirus pandemic after announcing tighter restrictions in his own state in response to a flood of new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Inslee ordered shutdowns for restaurants, bars and other businesses and indoor gatherings during the Sunday news conference. The order takes effect Tuesday and will last for four weeks. Like Idaho, Washington has recently recorded a series of record numbers of new daily cases, with 2,309 cases reported Sunday, according to the Seattle Times.

Spokane County, which borders Idaho’s Kootenai County, has seen one of the largest spikes in the state in recent weeks.



During the Sunday news conference, Spokesman-Review politics reporter Jim Camden asked Inslee what sort of enforcement to expect in areas like Spokane that border other states with fewer restrictions.

“I have urged the Idaho leaders to show some leadership,” Inslee responded. “One of the reasons we have such jammed up hospitals in Spokane is because Idaho, frankly, has not done some of the things we’ve found successful.”