Texas Rep Louis Gohmert Targets NY’s Cuomo: ‘We Don’t Have A Governor Sending People With COVID To Our Nursing Homes’

Speaking on Newsmax’s “Saturday Report,” Congressman Louie Gohmert (R-TX), ripped into the mainstream media that has been focusing on the spike in coronavirus cases in Texas and Florida, saying of the numbers in the last month, “If you look at the deaths, the precious lives that have been lost, New York deaths are up over 8,000 in that period; Texas is up a little over 700.” Gohmert followed with a swipe at New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, adding, “Every life is precious, but we don’t have a governor sending people with COVID to our nursing homes. We don’t have them killing and spreading the virus to people who are most vulnerable like Gov. Cuomo did.”

Responding to a Washington Post article titled, “New research explores how conservative media misinformation may have intensified the severity of the pandemic,” Gohmert told host Grant Stinchfield, “That’s what they do: They lie; they misrepresent, and they’ve taken their lead – well, I’m not sure if they’ve taken their lead from the Democrats or the Democrats took their lead from the media, but either way they work together and they misrepresent the facts.”