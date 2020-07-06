Terry Crews Doubles Down On Desire To Unite People Despite Leftist Outrage: I ‘Decide To Die On This Hill’

Actor Terry Crews doubled down on his desire to unite people, regardless of race, after leftists whipped up an outrage cycle over remarks that he made early last week about “black lives matter.” On Saturday, Crews wrote on Twitter: “Are all white people bad? No. Are all black people good? No. Knowing this reality – I stand on my decision to unite with good people, no matter the race, creed or ideology. Given the number of threats against this decision – I also decide to die on this hill.”

Here’s the hill he’s dying on:

Crews’ tweet comes several days after he received backlash from leftists after warning people against allowing “black lives matter” to morph into “black lives better.” Crews wrote on Twitter: “If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter”

