Tensions Rise Between Native American Tribes And The Federal Government Over COVID-19 Measures

Sticky problem. You would think that the US Constitution saying that federal government controls interstate commerce would apply to tribal lands as well.

Tensions between Native American tribes and the federal government are growing over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tribal governments have used their sovereignty to reinstate lockdowns and travel bans as their neighboring states begin to reopen. Native American leaders are concerned over the surge in cases and fear it could impact tribal members disproportionately.

Tensions in South Dakota have risen in recent weeks after its governor called on the White House to intervene in a stalemate between native tribe leaders and state officials.

Two tribes in the state have continued their traffic checkpoints to monitor highway traffic and contain the spread of the coronavirus despite warnings from Gov. Kristi Noem. On Wednesday, she wrote a letter to the White House requesting help to end the dispute.