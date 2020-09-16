Tens of thousands sign petition demanding Pelosi be prosecuted for salon visit “COVID violations”

Tens of thousands of irate Americans have signed a petition demanding Queen Nancy Pelosi be legally charged for “COVID violations” related to her now infamous lockdown-order-violating salon visit.
So far about 20,000 people have signed the petition and rising. It reads:
To SF Police Chief William Scott:
Laws aren’t just for the “little people.”
Not only did Nancy Pelosi knowingly violate health ordinances, but just destroyed a business because she couldn’t take a ounce of responsibility.
The salon owner gets death threats, while Pelosi has paid ZERO price for her hypocrisy.
At a very minimum, Nancy Pelosi must be prosecuted by San Francisco for her flaunting of COVID regulations. Now!
Signed,
[Your Name]
The organizers of the petition are apparently unaware that the rules don’t apply to the Ruling Class, but valiant effort nonetheless!
