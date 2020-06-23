‘TEAR THEM DOWN’: BLM Activist Shaun King Calls For Destruction Of Jesus Christ Statues, Churches For ‘White Supremacy,’ ‘Oppression,’ ‘Racist Propaganda’

Shaun King, the controversial Black Lives Matter activist known for pushing false claims, called for the destruction of Jesus Christ statues and Christian churches for their depiction of the “white” holy family, which King argued are forms of “white supremacy” and “racist propaganda” that promote “oppression.”

“Yes, I think the statues of the white European they claim is Jesus should also come down,” the activist posted via Twitter on Monday. “They are a form of white supremacy. Always have been.”

“In the Bible,” King continued, “when the family of Jesus wanted to hide, and blend in, guess where they went? EGYPT! Not Denmark.”

“Tear them down.”