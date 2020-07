Teachers Refusing To Go Back In The Fall Launch ‘Every Child Left Behind’ Movement

U.S.—Teachers who have been enjoying the extended time off due to COVID concerns are eager for it to continue. Desperate to avoid returning to the classroom in the fall while still getting paid for it, teachers have come together to launch an “Every Child Left Behind” movement.

https://babylonbee.com/news/teachers-refusing-to-go-back-in-the-fall-launch-all-kids-left-behind-movement/