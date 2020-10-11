Teacher asks class who they admire. Student says Trump, gets kicked out of class chat. Mom records teacher and nails him!

This is another reason why schools are telling parents that the may not listen in on classes.

After asking his 6th grade students in his daily online class chat to name someone they admire and why, he went into full shutdown mode — literally — when one of his students said he most admires Donald J. Trump.

I admire Donald J. Trump because he is making America great again. And because he is the best president the United States of America could ever, ever have. And he built the wall so terrorists couldn’t come into in the U. S. Trump is the best person in the world. And that’s why I had admire him.

Upon getting that reply, Stanton kicked the student out of the chat room, deleted the chat, and went on an extended rant about how inappropriate the answer was.

“The example that was shared in the chat, which I went ahead and erased for us, was not appropriate right? Especially as that individual has created so much division and hatred between people and specifically spoken hatred to many different individuals, ok? … Again, that individual has spoken hate to many individuals and I don’t think is an appropriate example for a role model that we should be admiring.”

Mom, Elsy Kusander, was listening and started recording the class.