Tax cut bill approved by Idaho House

BOISE — An at-times testy House debate over tax relief ended in a 58-12 party-line vote Wednesday, as a $389 million tax cut measure continued its rapid progress through the Statehouse.

House Bill 332 provides an estimated $169 million in ongoing tax relief, plus a one-time tax rebate of $220 million.

The permanent tax relief stems from a reduction in Idaho’s corporate and individual income tax rates. The rebate disburses the accumulated balance of an existing tax relief account that’s funded through sales tax revenue from online purchases.