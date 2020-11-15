Take a peek under the Orwellian hood with this clip of dozens of oBjEcTiVe media outlets literally reading the EXACT SAME SCRIPT telling you what to believe

15 November 2020 / Uncategorized / Leave a Comment

No Title

The “news” pic.twitter.com/rfCoXbzskp

UntitledImage

https://notthebee.com/article/take-a-peak-under-the-orwellian-hood-with-this-clip-of-objective-media-reading-the-exact-same-script-telling-you-what-to-believe/

Leave a Reply

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!