Suspected 2018 Voter Fraud Uncovered In Texas’ Largest County

A citizen journalist discovered alleged Democrat voter fraud in Texas’ largest county. Independent reporter Colleen Cera has claimed she uncovered evidence of ballot harvesting.

Vera is accusing an alleged paid campaign surrogate of Democrat congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee of taking hundreds of ballots from Harris County nursing homes and forging signatures during the 2018 midterm elections.

The citizen journalist said the campaign surrogates are ex-felons who were once convicted on forgery charges. Vera spoke to Patrick Howley of the national file on her findings.

Vera also claimed cell phone video shows canvassers of state Representative Harold Dutton also harvesting ballots from nursing homes. She said there are audio files confirming the alleged name of the harvester and the services they provided.