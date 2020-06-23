‘SUMMER OF LOVE’ OVER: Seattle Mayor To Dismantle ‘CHOP’ Zone After Violence, Reports Say

Seattle Democrat Mayor Jenny Durkan is reportedly going to shut down the “CHOP” zone in her city following an increasing spate of violence in the area, which is largely occupied by fringe activists.

“Faced with growing pressure to crack down on an ‘occupied’ protest zone following two weekend shootings, Seattle’s mayor said Monday that officials will move to wind down the blocks-long span of city streets taken over two weeks ago that President Donald Trump asserted is run by ‘anarchists,’” Q13 FOX Seattle reported. “Durkan said at a news conference that the violence was distracting from changes sought by thousands of peaceful protesters seeking to address racial inequity and police brutality. She said the city is working with the community to bring the ‘Capitol Hill Occupied Protest’ zone to an end.”